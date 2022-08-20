Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm

KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children.

When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.

“They went to volleyball games and basketball games and alumni meetings. They went to homecomings. They went to Blue Gold showcases. And they had tremendous role models,” Kristensen said. “I couldn’t write life lessons any better than that. They had a chance to see students really at their best, and I think that rubbed off on both of my daughters.”

Kristensen never expected his daughters to attend UNK because of his role on campus.

“Both of them — on their own, or different reasons — decided to come here. They got wonderful educations.” Kristensen said.

“There’s lots of things that have happened at UNK in the last 20 years that I’m really excited about. Do I think they’re my accomplishments? No, I think they’re the institution’s accomplishments. I just happen to be here during a great period of time,” he said.

One of the main accomplishments at UNK was renewing the physical plant and modernization of the university, including the addition of Nester North and South, Antelope Hall, the Health Sciences Education Complex, Discovery Hall, facilities plant and renovations of Bruner Hall, Fine Arts building, Wellness Center and Cope Stadium.

“The residence halls were in bad shape. We had classrooms and buildings that were not attractive, functioning or inviting to recruit new students with and so that was clearly one of one of my stated goals,” Kristensen explained.

As the physical appearance of UNK has changed, Kristensen also focused on fostering a relationship with the Kearney community and allowing UNK to flourish as a mid-size campus in central Nebraska.

“There was a fair number of people even in the community who said, ‘Well, you need to be more like Lincoln.’ And that’s just not true. We can’t be like Lincoln. We don’t have the scale and the size, but we have a bigger advantage. They can’t be us, and I think the campus has embraced that,” Kristensen said. “There’s a benefit to being our size. There’s a benefit, that we can do things better in the system, and there’s a place in the university system for every student in Nebraska.”

As Kristensen looks to the future, he wants UNK to be a hub for rural health education with the addition of the Rural Health Education Building. He also hopes UNK will become a regional campus that will reach potential students beyond a 100-mile radius. Quality is one of his main focuses for the campus.

“The challenge here is how far can we go? How much can we do? And we have people who are are looking to improve,” he said. “Let’s be the center of excellence in rural Nebraska, and that’s a really healthy attitude and I think will help the institution for years to come along after I’m gone.”

With 20 years at UNK under his belt, the students continue to be Kristensen’s favorite part of his job.

“It’s that enthusiasm. It’s that just raw excitement that they bring. They’re inquisitive. Gosh, they change so much while they’re here,” Kristensen said. “They’re going to learn as much outside the classroom as they learn in it. We need to be aware of that, and that’s the reason it’s important that they get involved in campus.”

While Kristensen reflected on his past and what is to come at UNK, his favorite memories involve two alumni near to his heart.

“I got a chance to give degrees to my two daughters. That’s really meaningful. It’s a big deal to a dad,” he said. “I was lucky enough to have, and I cherish that.”