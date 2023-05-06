KEARNEY — Since Sawyer Bowman started attending the tutoring program at Hanny Arram Center for Success, she has formed a bond with her tutor, Yanira Rodriguez.

Bowman has teamed up with Rodriguez six times, and the Windy Hills Elementary fourth grader says her tutor has helped her with her reading skills.

“We’ve built a connection and have a great rapport,” said Rodriguez.

The tutoring program began in October at the Hanny Arram Center to provide a place where Kearney Public Schools students in grades 3-12 can receive help with homework or any subject that may be challenging for them. Principal Jason Owens established a partnership with the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Teacher Scholars Academy to provide tutors for the program.

“Part of their scholarship is community service. What better way for them to get their feet wet before they student teach and go through all that than to tutor kids to figure out if this is for them or not?” Owens said.

The UNK students gather in the basement of the Hanny Arram Center from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to help any student who may need it. There are typically 15 tutors, and 30 KPS students have signed up for assistance with schoolwork. Students are typically seeking help with math and reading. Oftentimes, if students are finished with homework, tutors will practice other skills with them.

“Especially with the elementary kids, I see the tutors grab a whiteboard and working on problems together and just working through them. If they don’t have homework, they’re over there practicing their math, they’re working on reading, sounding out words and sight words, and things like that,” Owens said.

Meg Schluns is a sophomore elementary education major from O’Neill, and she has tutored at the Hanny Arram Center multiple times. The program has helped her find new ways to explain math to make sense for her pupils. Katie Cornelio, a social science education major from Colorado Springs, Colorado, also noted that she has had to find ways of communicating so her students understand the subject matter.

“It’s fun to see the progress and work together and collaborate. I’ve gained more confidence,” Cornelio said about the experience.

The tutoring program provides support for students who are suspended.

“(Hanny Arram Center) serves suspended kids, but only if they’re long term, six days or more. I had one who was suspended like five days and their TeamMate called me and said, 'What do we do?’ Come to tutoring,” Owens said. “A couple of kids who were on a long-term suspension that were upstairs in the morning for our suspension services, and then they signed up in the afternoon to come back and work more. So that’s been kind of nice.”

Parents or students must register online for the tutoring services at www.kearneypublicschools.org or by calling Owens at 308-698-8111.

Word has begun to spread about tutoring at the Hanny Arram Center. After Owens did a presentation at a recent KPS Board of Education meeting, he had three new students sign up within the day.

Seeing the KPS and UNK students form bonds and gain confidence has been the best part of the program for Owens.

“Watching the confidence grow in the students who are being tutored and the tutors themselves has been great,” he said.