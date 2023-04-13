KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools announced that the contract with the NSAA for the State Speech competition has been extended for an additional five years.

The Nebraska State Activities Association State Speech Competition has had a huge impact on the Kearney community since it came to town in 1999.

The competition was originally held at the University of Nebraska at Kearney but switched to Kearney Public Schools in 2021 due to changes in the UNK spring break schedule.

“Three years ago, I thought this was going to be a temporary move, but after that first year of hosting, the NSAA and a great number of schools around the state wanted this move to be permanent,” said Ryan Hogue, KPS activities director and KHS assistant principal. “We also wanted to do our part to ensure this great event remained in Kearney. With the new contract, KPS showed how committed we are to host this event to support our great community. To solidify Kearney High School and our amazing facility as the host site for the NSAA State Speech Championships is exciting, and we look forward to five more years of partnering with the NSAA and the Kearney Visitors Bureau to host a great event.”

“Hosting the state speech competition at Kearney High School has been a blessing for all involved,” said Michelle Bombeck, KHS head speech coach. “Our site allows competitors, judges, coaches and audience members the opportunity to compete in one building regardless of the weather. This is hands down one of the best parts of being at KHS.”

According to NSAA, over 1,150 kids participated from 200 schools across the state.

“Making it to Kearney High for the NSAA State Speech Championships is the season’s highlight for many of our competitors,” said NSAA Assistant Director Taryn Retzlaff. “We appreciate the amazing hospitality that Kearney affords our state’s speech teams. Our students walk away with memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Kearney has been a fantastic host for State Speech since 1999, and member schools enjoy the top-notch experience Kearney provides,” said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar. “Kearney High School is a perfect venue for this event, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.”

The State Speech Contest has a big impact on the local economy. This three-day competition hosts approximately 2,000 spectators making this one of the top 10 annual events hosted in Kearney.

“Kearney is the fourth largest tourism destination in the state and is a reflection of the numerous special events and conventions we host, specifically State Speech. With nearly 2,000 sleeping rooms and a variety of restaurant options, Kearney is a perfect fit to host the State Speech Competition and has a big impact on the local economy, said Roger Jasnoch, director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau.”

Kearney Public Schools recently signed a new five-year agreement with the NSAA to host the competition, which runs annually in March.

“Kearney Public Schools and the City of Kearney are absolutely thrilled to host the State Speech competition! We have been fortunate to have this championship event for the past several years and look forward to hosting the event for the next five years,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent. “With over 200 schools and over 1,100 students on the Kearney High School campus, this is a tremendous opportunity to show off our beautiful high school campus and our community.

"The economic impact to Kearney is significant with hotel rooms, meals and shopping. Kearney Public Schools is happy to support our businesses who also support our schools. A special thank you to Ryan Hogue, the KHS staff, the selected staff that help run this event, and our district technology and facilities team for making this a successful competition. They take on this effort during spring break week for the betterment of Kearney.”