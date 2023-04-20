KEARNEY — Trent Bosard, facilities director for Kearney Public Schools, has been featured on the cover of BluePrint Magazine's March 2023 issue.

BluePrint Magazine covers the construction and design industries, highlighting the achievements of professionals in the field.

The cover story on Bosard showcases his experience in the construction industry, specifically in his role as facilities director for KPS. The article highlights his commitment to providing safe and high-quality learning environments for students and faculty.

As a third-generation Kearney High School graduate, Bosard has special fondness for the district he now leads in the facilities department.

"My history with this school district is a catalyst for my drive to make it the best learning environment possible. My parents, my children and I all attended school here. I am proud when the schools are running effectively, and the classrooms are clean and comfortable," he said.

Bosard shares insights into his management style and how he ensures that Kearney Public Schools' facilities are maintained to the highest standards. He talks about the challenges of managing multiple buildings as well as how he and his team work to address maintenance and renovation needs.

Bosard leads a team of 63 staff members who take care of 15 schools and over 270 acres of grounds. The article quotes Bosard discussing the district's strategic plan and preventative maintenance, “We try to do a five-year lookahead, so we’re not surprised by things,” he says. “Of course, you can’t prepare for everything, but we try to get ahead of things as much as we can.”

The article also features some of Kearney Public Schools' recent construction and renovation projects, including the construction of the new high school and the renovation of the Hanny Arram Center for Success.

“We are proud that the projects were completed on time and within budget, while also ensuring that we met the needs of students and faculty,” said Bosard.

KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf said a key takeaway from the article is Bosard's dedication to providing safe and efficient learning environments for Kearney Public Schools' students and faculty.

"Trent Bosard has an incredible wealth of facilities experience that has helped save our district millions of dollars. He has been an architect and construction manager throughout his career, and this expertise has benefitted KPS from the beginning to the end of all construction projects over the past 10 years. Trent emphasizes projects are completed on time and within or under budget, and he works with our architects, contractors and leadership teams to make sure this happens," Mundorf said. "The BluePrint Magazine cover story on Trent Bosard is a testament to his expertise in the construction industry and his commitment to providing high-quality facilities for Kearney Public Schools. His story serves as an inspiration to those looking to make a difference in their communities and we are fortunate to have him leading the facilities department in KPS.”

The article outlines the immediate future for Bosard, describing the district’s use of the $10 million Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund bond. Current projects include Windy Hills Elementary remodeling, roofing projects and bathroom renovations at many schools.

For more information about Kearney Public Schools, visit their website at https://www.kearneypublicschools.org.