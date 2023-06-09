KEARNEY — Anyone who has fished money out from under the cushions of their living room sofa knows the joy that a handful of change can bring.

Imagine the joy of fishing out $7 million.

That’s almost what Kearney Public School administrators have achieved, and the funds they’ve found are saving district property owners a lot of money.

“We received those dollars, so it’s wise to have a strategy and look at all the things those funds can do so we can stay away from the local taxpayers as much as possible,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent.

He said some $7 million in construction projects have begun this summer using very little local property tax revenue. Rather than heaping the burden on local property owners, KPS is using a whole lot of federal money. Much of it is COVID relief funds from Uncle Sam.

Mundorf credited KPS Associate Superintendent and Finance Director Chris Loofe and KPS Facilities Director Trent Bosard for tracking the outside funds and for developing the most efficient plan to use the money.

This summer KPS has launched almost $7 million in construction projects. They will take about two years to complete, but when they’re done several buildings will have new roofs, one elementary school will have an efficient new floor plan and three elementary schools built in 1950 will have ADA-accessible restrooms.

Roof repair and maintenance has been among KPS’s facilities priorities. Mundorf said when the two-year construction effort is complete, no roof in the KPS district will be older than seven years.

Among the projects on the $7 million list, the Horizon Middle School roof is the largest, coming in at $3.3 million. Horizon was built with a flat roof, but it will get a significant makeover with a sloped roof to eliminate leakage.

Here’s a more detailed look at the rest of the $7 million plans:

Northeast Elementary: Replace HVAC system and change a room to accommodate PSD (Programs for Students with Disabilities).

Park, Bryant and Emerson Elementary: All three will have ADA-accessible restroom renovations. Bryant and Emerson updates will happen in 2023 while Park's ADA-accessible restrooms are set for 2024. Park sustained a lightning strike this year and will get a new roof paid by insurance.

Windy Hills Elementary: Concrete footings for administrative offices and new classroom floor plan will be poured.

Bosard, KPS facilities director, is excited to begin the projects. “We spend a great deal of time in the planning process, which helps us be proactive in repairing, replacing or creating better learning environments for our students.”

Mundorf said the work on Windy Hills is significant. “This is a major remodeling project. Windy Hills will be an entirely new school when this is done.”

Mundorf said because the bulk of the work will be completed during the 2024-25 school year, “We are developing a plan for continuing the students’ educational experiences accordingly,” Mundorf said. “Once those logistics are determined, we will communicate where and how we will educate the Windy Hills students in 2024-25 as soon as possible.”

To carry out the scheduled projects, the school district will leverage funds from the QCPUF (Qualified Capital Project Undertaking Fund), federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III dollars, warranties/insurance and allocated KPS budget.

Loofe, the associate superintendent and finance director of KPS, said that careful planning and cost-effectiveness maximize the district resources to accomplish these projects. The availability of additional federal funding allowed the district to expedite certain projects outlined in the District Facilities Plan.

”Our Board of Education, Mr. Mundorf, Mr. Bosard and I have planned ahead for these projects and have made a conscious effort to use our resources in the most efficient and cost-effective way," Loofe said. “We are fortunate to have extra federal dollars to accomplish a few projects on our District Facilities Plan now rather than later.”