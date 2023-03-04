KEARNEY – Drew Blessing, chairman of the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education, said there may be a large turnout for Monday’s discussions of proposed participation policies for transgender athletes.

As chair of the KPS Board, Blessing will be in charge of the proceedings. He said guidelines are in place to allow public comment and promote a constructive exchange of ideas.

“I definitely know this is a hot topic and I hope the discussion is passionate, but also that we’re respectful and listen to everybody and look at all sides of the issue before we proceed,” Blessing said.

KPS meeting rules allow 60 minutes of public comments, but the board can extend the time if it chooses to do so.

Blessing said speakers would be allotted 5 minutes each, but that limit might be shortened depending on how many people wish to speak.

“We’re prepared for whatever number of people show up,” he said.

People who plan to speak are required to sign up by calling the administrative offices at 308-698-8002. Signups also will be accepted in person before the meeting.

“I would encourage the community and parents to email board members,” Blessing said.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public at 320 W. 24th St. Patrons also can view the meeting on Zoom and see a video of the proceedings a couple of days after the meeting.