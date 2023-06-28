KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is beginning to cash in its recent $2.9 million donation for more than 30 new vehicles for the department.

An anonymous local private foundation recently gave the $2.9 million as a gesture of support for Kearney police. The donation will make it possible for every uniformed officer to have a vehicle assigned to them.

According to a memo to the Kearney City Council from Chief of Police Bryan Waugh, his department has a plan to begin purchasing vehicles with the donated money. Police will start with nine 2023 Ford F-150 police interceptor vehicles that will be assigned to uniform patrol sergeants.

Next, Kearney police will buy 24 Ford Explorer police interceptor vehicles. They also will be assigned to uniform police officers. They will be purchased from Anderson Ford in Lincoln. The dealership has a state contract in which Anderson agrees to sell government vehicles at a set low price.

“This program will provide a marked police vehicle for each police officer assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau,” Waugh said. “ A major factor for this project is the continued effort to support our department and to recruit and retain talented police officers.” Waugh said recruiting officers is highly competitive and that the $2.9 million donation will boost Kearney’s profile when prospective recruits go seeking employment. Waugh said law enforcement agencies across the nation are facing big challenges attracting quality recruits.

Only one other Nebraska police department has an assigned vehicle program.

“The Kearney project will serve to once again set the Kearney Police Department apart from similar mid-size municipal law enforcement agencies,” Waugh said.

Earlier this year when he announced the donation, Waugh said the assigned vehicle program would boost recruitment, but it also could have a deterrent effect when criminals discover police cruisers parked in the neighborhoods where police officers reside.

The total for the first 33 vehicles to be purchased won’t be more than $1.8 million, Waugh said.

The remainder of the donated funds will be used to outfit each vehicle with police radio, emergency lighting, radar, camera and other equipment.

"Anticipated delivery is six to eight months from the date of order,” Waugh said.