 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

KPD announces priority traffic enforcement zones for December

  • 0

Have you ever wondered if it's legal to pass a slow moving vehicle while driving in a residential area? Kearney Police Department answers your question. Do you have any other questions we should ask law enforcement?

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced that its priority traffic enforcement areas for December are:

• W. 20th Street: Fifth Avenue to 15th Avenue.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

• 35th Street: Sixth Avenue to 17th Avenue.

• N Avenue: 25th Street to 56th Street.

While officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations. Officers will also be watching closely for seatbelt violations this month.

KPD's objectives for the priority enforcement program include: 1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits; 2) Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive enforcement; and 3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News