KPD announces priority traffic enforcement zones for December

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced that its priority traffic enforcement areas for December are:

• W. 20th Street: Fifth Avenue to 15th Avenue.

• 35th Street: Sixth Avenue to 17th Avenue.

• N Avenue: 25th Street to 56th Street.

While officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations. Officers will also be watching closely for seatbelt violations this month.

KPD's objectives for the priority enforcement program include: 1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits; 2) Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive enforcement; and 3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.