KEARNEY — Kevin Witte, a distinguished social studies teacher at Kearney High School, has been honored with induction into the Academy for Teacher Education Excellence at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for 2023.

This recognition is bestowed by the UNK College of Education to acknowledge and support the exceptional contributions made by select teacher educators in preparing new professionals for the P-12 education profession.

Witte's induction into the academy signifies his outstanding commitment to the field of education and his exemplary efforts in mentoring and guiding emerging educators, according to a Kearney Public Schools press release.

With more than two decades of experience as a social studies teacher at KHS and two years as a methods instructor at UNK, Witte has consistently demonstrated a passion for refining his craft and empowering future educators.

Nominated by his colleague, Amber Lewis, Witte's nomination reads, "Mr. Kevin Witte is a talented educator who has had a profound impact on the early stages of my career. I have been fortunate enough to witness his support for emerging educators in various capacities."

Lewis said that as a methods instructor, Witte connects his students with professionals in the field, providing them with valuable guidance and helping them establish solid instructional practices before embarking on their teaching careers.

"Mr. Witte's high expectations for himself form the foundation for the expectations he holds for his students, inspiring them to strive for excellence and see the true value in the teaching profession," Lewis said. "He is undeniably a deserving candidate for this recognition."

In recognition of his induction into the Academy for Teacher Education Excellence at UNK, Mr. Witte will be awarded a professional development grant of $1,000. This grant will support his ongoing efforts in preparing teachers, whether it be through professional travel, research activities, acquiring equipment and supplies or implementing strategies to enhance effectiveness in teacher preparation.

“Kearney High School and the KPS district are proud to celebrate Kevin Witte's accomplishment and his tireless dedication to shaping the future of education,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent. “His induction into the Academy for Teacher Education Excellence at UNK is a testament to his exceptional abilities as an educator and his unwavering commitment to the growth and success of his students.”