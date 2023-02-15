KEARNEY – Aaron Luke, senior at Kearney High School, was honored as February Student of the Month by the Golden K Kiwanis Club.

Aaron is the son of Derek and Sarah Luke. He is a member of the National Honor Society, and some of his school activities include the Jazz Ensemble, Green Team and Key Club. He enjoys band, engineering and computer classes.

Aaron has volunteered at Yanney Park, KHS and the Salvation Army.

His future plans are to attend Cedarville University in Ohio, majoring in cyber security.