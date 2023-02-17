KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of the upcoming Presidents Day holiday on Monday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.

Residential collection:

Trash collection will be delayed one day with the exception of Friday’s collection, which will not be affected.

Recycling will be collected on schedule. (Please have your container at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.)

Commercial collection:

Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

Recycling will be collected on schedule.

Closings:

The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.

The Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 1 p.m. Monday.