KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced the tank on the new water tower located near 48th Street and N Avenue will be raised on Saturday.

The raising will start at 8:30 a.m. and will take approximately 3.5 hours.

Anyone interested in watching or checking it out is asked to do so from the east parking area of Sunrise Middle School at 4611 N Ave.

The water tower site will remain closed to the public. Please note the city plans to release a time-lapsed video of the event at some point.