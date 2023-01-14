Kearney's Home & Builders Show rebounds, exhibitor numbers increase

KEARNEY – The Home & Builders Show is the signature event for the Kearney Area Builders Association, and after a two-year pandemic-induced slow down, the home show is on the rebound, with more exhibitors this year than in 2022.

Diane Jorgenson, associate director of KABA, said there’s excitement in the air as the Home & Builders Show makes its annual run this weekend.

“We have a lot of new exhibitors this year,” Jorgenson said about the extensive list of businesses participating in the 2023 show.

Get excited What: 2023 Home & Builders Show When: January 13-15, 2023 Where: Expo Center, Buffalo County Fairgrounds Admission: $5 for adults (children 12 and under free) Schedule: Friday, 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The three-day event kicked off Friday afternoon and evening. The show resumes today (Saturday) and wraps up Sunday, giving homeowners and anyone interested in building, updating or investing in their property plenty of opportunities to speak with experts.

Jorgenson said the home show is an ideal time to gather ideas and learn about the hundreds of businesses that can turn dreams into reality.

Dreaming is what the Home & Builders Show is all about, Jorgenson said.

“We’re covering the topic of homes with many different things, and it’s all under the same roof,” she said.

Among the more unique exhibitors in this year’s lineup, Native Lumber & Sawmill of Litchfield is making its first appearance at the home show.

Owner Rastus Snow said his business remains true to its name and features unique creations that bring out the beauty of lumber sawed from trees that grew in the Kearney area or in other Nebraska locales.

“I’ll have an assortment of raw locally sourced hardwood slabs,” Snow said about the exhibit he’s bringing to the Home & Builders Show. Native Lumber & Sawmill’s main display will be a 12-foot long walnut kitchen island.

“I build a fair amount of tables and counter tops from slabs. They have what’s called a ‘live edge,’” Snow said.

Visitors at the Native Lumber & Sawmill display will see a variety of creative uses of native woods.

Snow said his customers can give their homes a real down-to-earth feel with native wood mantles, floating shelving, coffee tables, bar tops and other creative applications.

“I’ve had some people hang chandeliers,” Snow said about imaginative ways to employ native woods into interior designs.

He said it’s exciting to finally be among exhibitors at the Home & Builders Show.

Jorgenson said she also is excited because businesses like Native Lumber & Sawmill bring a perspective to their trade that inspires creativity and flare.

“With new exhibitors come lots of great new ideas,” Jorgenson said. Bringing new ideas is why she pursued Native Lumber & Sawmill.

“I’ve been wanting to be an exhibitor for years,” Snow said. “They called me and got me motivated, so now I’m going to show off what I do and make my business known.”

Jorgenson said there’s always excitement in the air when exhibitors roll out something that’s new and different – regardless of if the exhibitor is new to the home show or is a business that has participated for years.

Jorgenson said the past few years have been challenging for the building industry, which slogged through the pandemic and then encountered supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. She said it’s a tribute to the industry that it has survived adversity and, in many regards, has grown more resilient during the crisis.

KABA members work hard to promote their industry and to address challenges it faces. For example, KABA awards scholarships for students planning to learn a building trade after high school. The scholarships encourage students to consider careers in the building industry. For some recipients, the scholarships make it possible to attain a degree after high school.

Jorgenson said KABA is aligned with building trades organizations at the state and national level. Participating in state and national federations gives KABA the opportunity to address issues that could affect the building industry or its customers in Kearney. Labor and material shortages, supply chain disruptions, poorly conceived regulations and rising mortgage rates all can have adverse effects on builders by driving up costs and driving away customers.

Fighting for housing affordability is a priority for the Nebraska State Homebuilders and National Association of Home Builders federations, Jorgenson said.

Among other new exhibitors for the 2023 home show are Barnwood and Leather, Stonebrook Exterior, Epoxy Proz, KS Canuck Hummingbird Feeders and EZ Kitchens.

Interior designer Amber Wedige said EZ Kitchens began in Hastings as a mom and pop operation. It expanded to Norfolk and recently opened in Kearney and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Wedige said EZ Kitchens has benefited from national economic trends. She said remodels have become popular among homeowners who were dreaming of building new but were priced out of their dreams because of inflation and interest expenses. The trend now, Wedige said, is to invest in existing homes with remodeling updates or additions.

“It’s been a good time for our business. We were worried that during COVID people weren’t going to buy cabinets, but we were wrong,” Wedige said.

She was a kitchen and bath designer for 14 years in Salina, Kansas. Wedige moved to Kearney in June to be closer to family. Wedige earned her degree in interior design in 2008 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

There are plenty of exhibitors to visit during the home show, Jorgenson said, but visitors can take a break by getting to know some of the curious creatures who will be at the show for entertainment and educational purposes.

“Wildlife Encounters is coming back,” Jorgenson said. “They put on 30-minute seminars. They’ll pull animals out from behind a curtain and tell about the animals. It’s fun for the kids.”

Admission is $5 to the KABA Home & Builders Show. Youths age 12 and under get in free.

Jorgenson said she’s hoping that as the show rebounds, so will the crowd, with more to see and do. “The show is bigger than it was in 2022. It looks like we’re slowly getting back to where we were pre-COVID.”

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022 My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue. During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur. While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction. In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic. Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022. mike.konz@kearneyhub.com Classic Mustang auctioned for $442K I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc… Roger Petersen humbled by 7-year journey to a new heart I suppose you never feel more humbled than after receiving a second chance at life. Roger Petersen opened up to describe his seven-year journe… Consolidation vote draws a crowd Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making … Ravenna Lake keeps getting better I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou… KPS board denies 2 book ban requests Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…