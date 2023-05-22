KEARNEY — Harmon Park Swimming Pool and Centennial Park Swimming Pool are scheduled to open on Tuesday.

The pools will be open from 1-5 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday. During Memorial Weekend and Memorial Day, the pools will be open from 1-7 p.m.

Beginning May 30, the regular pool hours will be 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 1-8 p.m. on weekends.

The “early buy” discount is available for season passes until 5 p.m. today (Monday) at the Park and Recreation Office, located at 1930 University Drive. Please contact the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 for more information.