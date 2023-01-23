Kearney's Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program spurs renovations

KEARNEY – A program that has spurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments by the owners of buildings in downtown Kearney is preparing to award more grants.
“It’s an amazing program that I appreciate because it continues to be funded by the Community Redevelopment Authority,” Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen said.
She was talking about the city of Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.
The program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest into their properties in the downtown district.
A 50% minimum cash match is required, but Jensen said the downtown grant money acts as a motivator. Most grant recipients invest more than their 50% match into their buildings, she said.
The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings.
Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including but not limited to HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.
The full program guidelines and application can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofkearney.org, and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at City Hall.
For any other questions regarding the grant or application process, please contact Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen at 308-233-3232.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 31 to Jensen at bjensen@kearneygov.org in a PDF format.
