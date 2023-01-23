 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney's Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program spurs renovations

Nelson Furniture

Nelson’s Furniture at 2109 Central Ave. received $12,500 in Downtown Improvement Grant funds for a new awning.

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY – A program that has spurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments by the owners of buildings in downtown Kearney is preparing to award more grants.

“It’s an amazing program that I appreciate because it continues to be funded by the Community Redevelopment Authority,” Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen said.

Brenda Jensen

Jensen

She was talking about the city of Kearney’s Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program.

The program assists building owners and developers who wish to reinvest into their properties in the downtown district.

A 50% minimum cash match is required, but Jensen said the downtown grant money acts as a motivator. Most grant recipients invest more than their 50% match into their buildings, she said.

The Downtown Rehabilitation Grant Program is designed to encourage renovation and preservation efforts for downtown buildings.

K-town Cakery

The Downtown Improvement Grant Program awarded $2,625 to K-Town Cakery for window and door replacements. The business is inside The Mercantile building at 2206 Central Ave.

Property owners may request funds to address various improvements, including but not limited to HVAC, fire sprinklers, electrical upgrades, facade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades and other eligible renovation costs.

The full program guidelines and application can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofkearney.org, and can be found under Helpful Links at the bottom of the home page or can be picked up at City Hall.

For any other questions regarding the grant or application process, please contact Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen at 308-233-3232.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 31 to Jensen at bjensen@kearneygov.org in a PDF format.

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022

My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.

During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.

While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.

In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.

Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

 

Classic Mustang auctioned for $442K

Classic Mustang auctioned for $442K

I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…

Consolidation vote draws a crowd

Consolidation vote draws a crowd

Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …

Ravenna Lake keeps getting better

Ravenna Lake keeps getting better

I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…

KPS board denies 2 book ban requests

KPS board denies 2 book ban requests

Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

