KEARNEY — Are you seeking ideas to freshen up your home’s landscape?

Then consider a stroll through the botanical garden taking shape at Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.

In 1998 when Yanney Park was started, the goal was to make the place a gem on the plains, the most beautiful park between Omaha and Denver.

Today, 25 years later, Yanney Park is a stunningly beautiful place that’s getting better every year. Folks who haven’t visited Yanney recently will be amazed at what they see today.

Progress on the park’s 11-acre botanical garden continues, with the goal being to showcase 1,600 different plant species, including exotic plant varieties you don’t see every day as well as pollinators and plants native to Nebraska.

Last year, a crew of more than 50 volunteers planted 8,000 perennials and annuals at Yanney in an event billed as the Big Dig.

This year, the Big Dig is getting bigger. Slated for May 20, the 2023 Big Dig will bring together 75 volunteers to plant 13,000 annuals and perennials in under three hours. Volunteers who sign up before April 30 will get free T-shirts, said Coelette Gruber, the city of Kearney’s horticulturalist.

“We can’t do our work without the volunteers,” Gruber said.

The botanical gardens are taking shape in stages. Various areas in the gardens are carved out to feature plants with similarities. For example, one of the garden areas feature pollinator varieties that attract flying insects, while another area features different hydrangeas.

There also is a section devoted to plants that are native to Nebraska. Gruber and Larkin said plants in the native Nebraska zone are tough, hardy and seem well-suited for Nebraska’s arid growing conditions.

This fall, the botanical gardens will add two more areas. One will feature edibles, such as fruit trees and vegetables like asparagus. The other new area will be a xeriscape that showcases plants and gardening strategies that can thrive in low-moisture conditions.

Gruber said in spring 2024 Yanney’s botanical garden will add a section of colorful annuals and a section of roses.

Wandering the gardens with her camera, Larkin has captured images of animals making their homes at Yanney as well as beautiful butterflies and bees that have been drawn to the pollinator area.

“Broc Steinbrink did a wonderful job designing the native Nebraska garden,” Gruber said. “It’s doing better than the other gardens.”

Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney designed the botanical gardens. Each garden will feature raised beds to ease viewing and maintenance.

Among the architectural additions at the botanical gardens, there’s a pavilion taking shape near the north end of the area. When it’s complete, the structure will accommodate 200 people for gatherings. The rental facility will have tables, a catering kitchen and a dressing room on the inside as well as a wraparound porch on the outside.

The pavilion will be complete this fall, and it will have a pair of chandeliers by glass sculptor Dale Chihuly.

Another addition to the gardens is the 30-foot-by-96-foot greenhouse. It stands adjacent to the maintenance building on the south side of the park. Plants grown in the greenhouse will enhance parks throughout Kearney. During winter, the staff grew sycamore trees from seeds gathered at Kearney Cemetery.

Gruber and Larken said it’s a pleasure watching the botanical gardens taking shape and adding to the appeal of Yanney Park and Kearney’s many other attractive parks.

“Kearney’s parks shine,” Gruber said.

To sign up as a volunteer for the Big Dig, or to arrange a tour of the botanical garden, email Gruber at cgruber@kearneygov.org or assistant horticulturalist Kendra Larkin at klarkin@kearneygov.org.