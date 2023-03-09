KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating Kearney’s Amazing Race.

The event will be 2-4:30 p.m. April 1. Registration and pre-event instruction will be from 1-1:45 p.m. on April 1 at the Harmon Park Activity Center.

This geocaching event is an outdoor treasure-hunting race using GPS-enabled devices to find hidden caches throughout the Kearney community. The race is for teams or individuals of all ages; however, at least one person must be able to drive a car.

This is a free event for the community. Participants can call the Park and Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 for more information.