KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been given time in prison for distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications.

Abagail Allmon, 20, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to three to six years in prison for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, two to four years in prison for possession of a controlled substance (concentrated cannabis) with intent to distribute, one to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and one to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Judge Ryan Carson ordered Allmon to serve the distribution and possession of alprazolam sentences at the same time. Allmon will serve the possession of fentanyl sentence following the other sentences. She was given 50 days credit for time already served.

In September, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Allmon.

Officers located approximately four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, various prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash indicative of narcotics sales and distribution. Shah was arrested on a parole violation from Lincoln County.

Allmon was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant charging her with distribution of meth more than 28 grams but less than 140 grams, distribution of concentrated cannabis, distribution of marijuana, distribution of alprazolam and possession of five prescription medications, including fentanyl, all felonies, as well as three counts of possession of a legend drug, all misdemeanors.

Allmon pleaded no contest to the charges in February in Buffalo County District Court. In exchange for her plea, ten charges were dismissed.