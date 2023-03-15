KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has had child abuse and criminal mischief charges dropped in exchange for a plea deal in Buffalo County District Court.

Amanda Celestino, 35, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to charges of first-degree arson, child abuse and criminal mischief-intentional property damage of $5,000 or more. In exchange for her plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young dismissed the charges of child abuse and criminal mischief.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. As part of the plea bargain, Celestino agreed to a psychological evaluation and to pay $1,000 in restitution to the owner of the apartment where the fire took place.

The sentencing is set for April 27 in Buffalo County District Court.

The arrest affidavit outlined the case:

At approximately 3 p.m. April 25, the Kearney Police Department and Kearney Fire Department were called to 117 E. 27th St. in Kearney for a report of smoke and possible fire in a residence. Upon arrival on the scene, officers encountered Celestino and her four-month-old infant. There had been a fire in a bedroom of Celestino’s apartment, but it had been extinguished.

Celestino stated that she had been cooking, and an oven mitt that had been sitting on the stove had caught fire. She threw it into the bedroom, where it caught an ottoman, curtain and jacket on fire.

During an investigation of the fire, officers obtained information from Celestino’s cell phone via a search warrant. Pictures on the phone showed the fire in the early stages with a fireplace match burning next to it. There was no evidence of a hot pad in the blaze. The Fire Marshall attempted to burn a similar hot pad, but it would only smolder.

A conversation between Celestino and her boyfriend the day of the fire showed profane messages from Celestino, with one saying, “I’m burning this house down and you can pay for it.” She also sent him a picture of a fire burning in the living room.

Celestino’s landlord reported to investigators that he was attempting to evict her from the apartment, but she had changed the locks and barricaded the front door. He reported other damage to the apartment, including graffiti, damage to a bedroom floor, a hole in the basement and flooding in the backyard that caused the basement wall to bow.