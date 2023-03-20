KEARNEY – A Kearney woman who threatened a man with a gun has had her case transferred to Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court.

Alyssa Bourbon, 26, pleaded guilty to felony terroristic threats, criminal attempt – use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident. In exchange for her plea, Bourbon is allowed to participate in the Veterans Treatment Court program. She was released subject to her current bond.

The problem-solving court was established in 2021 and serves veterans who are facing criminal charges from Buffalo, Adams and Hall counties. The veterans courts are designed to reduce recidivism in high-risk and high-need veterans through a comprehensive and coordinated court response utilizing early intervention, behavioral health treatment, intensive supervision and consistent judicial oversight, according to Kearney Hub archives.

On successful completion of Veterans Treatment Court, Bourbon will be allowed to withdraw her plea. However, if she does not successfully complete the program, she will be returned for sentencing.

Records outline the case against her:

Around 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, Kearney police were called to the 1600 block of West 39th Street. A man reported going to the parking lot to his vehicle when Bourbon pulled up and told him to get into her vehicle.

The two had been talking on social media, the man said.

When the man got into Bourbon’s vehicle, she allegedly pulled a gun on him and accused him of trying to sex traffic a family member. The man grabbed the gun and pointed it back at Bourbon, records say.

The man rolled down his window and yelled at a passerby to call police, and he then exited the vehicle. Bourbon also exited the vehicle, and the two argued. Bourbon fled the scene a short time later and was contacted by police in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.

Records say Bourbon told police the man forced his way into her vehicle, assaulted her, took a gun from her center console and threatened her. However, records say her vehicle and console didn’t appear to be rummaged through, and Bourbon didn’t have any injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Police smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside Bourbon’s vehicle. Bourbon was transported to a Kearney hospital where, records say, staff didn’t find signs of an assault. She was then arrested.

During their investigation, police talked with the owner of the gun, who knew Bourbon. The man said he last saw his gun in the trunk of his car. Earlier in the day, the man told police Bourbon talked about a man messaging her family member and being weird.