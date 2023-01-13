Kearney woman given prison time for child abuse

KEARNEY – A Kearney woman was sentenced to five years in prison for child abuse.
According to court records, Mandy Searle, 43, was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to three years in prison for child abuse/neglect, one year for debauching a minor and one year for contributing to the delinquency of a child. Mandy Searle will serve the prison sentences of count one and two at the same time, followed by the sentence for count three. Judge Ryan C. Carson gave Mandy Searle 329 days credit for time already served. She must also register as a sex offender.
In October, Mandy Searle pleaded no contest in district court to felony child abuse as well as debauching a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors, in the case. Her husband, Anthony R. Searle, 46, was sentenced Oct. 28 in Buffalo County District Court with a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. The Searles have the same victim.
According to court records, Mandy Searle placed a minor child in a situation to be sexually abused and helped arrange a meeting between a child and another person for the purpose of sexual penetration.
Records detailing the incident are sealed.
In August, Anthony Searle pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to the charge that involved a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. In exchange for his plea, deputy Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young reduced one count from felony first-degree sexual assault of a child to attempted first-degree sexual assault and also dismissed two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The charges involve sexual penetration of the victim that happened between June 1, 2021, and Jan. 12, 2022. The victim is the same for all three counts.
