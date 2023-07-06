KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been sentenced to probation after allegedly starting a fire in her apartment with her 4-month-old infant present.

On March 1, Amanda Celestino, 36, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree arson. In exchange for her plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young amended the charge from felony first-degree arson and also dismissed felony charges of child abuse and criminal mischief with intentional property damage of $5,000 or more. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

On Friday, Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Celestino in Buffalo County District Court to four years of probation. Celestino was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the owner of the apartment where the fire took place.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

At approximately 3 p.m. April 25, 2022, the Kearney Police Department and Kearney Fire Department were called to 117 E. 27th St. in Kearney for a report of smoke and possible fire in a residence. Upon arrival on the scene, officers encountered Celestino and her 4-month-old infant. There had been a fire in a bedroom of Celestino’s apartment, but it had been extinguished.

Celestino stated that she had been cooking, and an oven mitt that had been sitting on the stove had caught fire. She threw it into the bedroom, where it caught an ottoman, curtain and jacket on fire.

During an investigation of the fire, officers obtained information from Celestino’s cell phone via a search warrant. Pictures on the phone showed the fire in the early stages with a fireplace match burning next to it. There was no evidence of a hot pad in the blaze. The Fire Marshall attempted to burn a similar hot pad, but it would only smolder.

A conversation between Celestino and her boyfriend the day of the fire showed profane messages from Celestino, with one saying, “I’m burning this house down and you can pay for it.” She also sent him a picture of a fire burning in the living room.

Celestino’s landlord reported to investigators that he was attempting to evict her from the apartment, but she had changed the locks and barricaded the front door. He reported other damage to the apartment, including graffiti, damage to a bedroom floor, a hole in the basement and flooding in the backyard that caused the basement wall to bow.