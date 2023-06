KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Gipsy Bird, 34, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony third-degree sexual assault of a child 14 years old or younger. The alleged sexual contact occurred between May 1, 2021 and May 11, 2023.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska. Bird has been released from Buffalo County Jail on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 in Buffalo County Court.