KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to two fires Tuesday afternoon that were caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

KVFD was paged to a mobile home fire at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday at Valley View Mobile Home Park, 2701 Grand Ave. in Kearney. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the deck and side of the mobile home, according to a press release from KVFD.

KVFD crews extinguished the fire on the exterior of the mobile home while another crew made entry through a rear door of the structure to conduct a search and extinguish the interior fire.

All occupants had evacuated the home and called 911 prior to the fire department's arrival. The heat from the fire also damaged another mobile home. The fire was under control by 2:24 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist with the origin and cause investigation. The investigation determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. It is unknown if there were working fire alarms in the mobile home. Five residents were displaced by the blaze, and the Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

At 3:45 p.m., KVFD was dispatched to another structure fire at 18 La Platte Road in Kearney. KVFD firefighters encountered a single-story home with smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters made entry, searched the structure for occupants and extinguished the fire.

A fire investigation was conducted and determined that the fire started on the rear wooden deck of the home and burned through the exterior wall. Most of the fire damage was to the deck and exterior of the home. KVFD had the fire under control at 4:02 p.m.

The occupants of the home had evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department and were not injured. No one was displaced at the residence, and the home did have working fire alarms.

Both fires were caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. KVFD would like to remind the public to properly and safely discard cigarettes and smoking materials by using a deep, sturdy ashtray. Place it away from anything that can burn. Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves or other things that could ignite easily. Before throwing away butts and ashes, make sure they are out. Dousing in water or sand is the best way to ensure the butts and ashes are completely out.