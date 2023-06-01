Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that the annual Shrine Bowl Parade is scheduled for Saturday. This will entail the closing of the following streets beginning at 6 a.m. for staging purposes:

• Railroad Street from Avenue E to Fifth Avenue.

• Third Avenue from the south side of 22nd Street to Railroad Street.

• First Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street.

• Central Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street.

• Avenues B and C from the south side of 22nd Street to Railroad Street.

The parade route will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Railroad Street, north on Central Avenue to 24th Street, west on 24th Street to First Avenue, and south on First Avenue back to Railroad Street.