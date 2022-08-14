 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney residents lose electrical service Saturday afternoon

KEARNEY — More than 4,100 Nebraska Public Power District customers in south Kearney were without electricity Saturday afternoon,

According to NPPD spokesman Grant Otten, mechanical issues led to the outage at 3:26 p.m. He said all but 425 customers were back online by 4:26 p.m.

Power was restored to those customers by 4:26 p.m., Otten said.

"The outages took place mostly south of U.S. Highway 30," Otten said. "The outage was caused by a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment at the substation on the south side of town."

