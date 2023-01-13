 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney refuse collection schedule changes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

 Mike Konz

Kearney Underground: City garbage truck drivers empty approximately 800 containers a day, including garbage, yard waste and recycling. Rick Ellmers, who is driving his truck here, said he averages two trips a day to the landfill to empty his truck.

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill due to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

Residential collection:

Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection, which will remain on schedule.

Recycling will be collected on schedule.

Customers are asked to have the container at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.

Commercial collection:

Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday. Collection scheduled for Tuesday through Friday will remain on schedule.

Recycling will be collected on schedule.

Closings:

The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.

The Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Monday.

