KEARNEY — As part of the 150th-year celebration, Kearney Public Schools will be dedicating a time capsule at 5 p.m. Monday at the historic Whittier building, now the Kearney Public Schools Administration Office.

“This is the pinnacle of all time capsules,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “Each of our schools packed a tote box full of memories and information about the 2022-23 school year. We hope that the KPS students who open these 50 years from now will have a fun and interesting snapshot of our schools.”

The 150th Time Capsule contains a tub of items from each school in the district from preschool through high school. In addition to school T-shirts, photos, flyers, popular books and yearbooks, each school was asked to provide specific information:

• Bryant - Kindergarten: Drawings of the student's favorite places in Kearney.

• Buffalo Hills - Grade 1: What I like about my school.

• Central - Grade 2: What I want to be in 50 years.

• Emerson - Grade 3: What is a school like today?

• Glenwood - Grade 4: What will the school be like in 50 years?

• Kenwood - Grade 5: Letters to the future.

• Meadowlark - Music and things we like.

• Northeast - Art: Artwork, kids' drawings of Kearney landmarks.

• Park - Counseling: 8 Keys of Excellence.

• Windy Hills - PE: Games we love to play.

• Horizon/Sunrise: Culture, Fashion, Fads, Sports, etc.

• Hanny Arram Center for Success: Essays on how to make the world a better place.

• KHS: List of classes, Echo, flyers from clubs and musicals, sports.

• Bright Futures: Photos, flyers, popular books.

• Board of Education: Letters to the Board in 2072-73.

Mundorf said it is entertaining to read what the students wrote, expressing that the letters from the Hanny Arram Center for Success are especially touching. Their time capsule assignment was to write about how to make the world a better place.

One student wrote, “Being able to forgive and feel compassion towards those who have wronged us is necessary to change our future.” Another student writes, “... one way to help is to be more positive, to speak with purpose ... Give people encouragement and positivity because you have no way of knowing what someone else actually going through.”

Some interesting items in the time capsule include a Kearneyopoly Game, a calculator, #BeKind bracelets and fidget spinners. The public can look at the items online on the website at kearneypublicschools.org/timecapsule. According to Mundorf, not every item was photographed, but it gives an idea of the content and allows the public to view the artwork and read the letters from the students.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the KPS Administration Building, 320 West 24th Street, prior to the May Board of Education meeting. KPS will hang a brass plaque outside of the building to commemorate the 150th year. The plaque has the names of the current 2023 Board of Education members and the two 2022 board members that are not currently serving: Drew Blessing, Dave Brandt, Steven Gaasch, Kathy Gifford, Paul Hazard, John Icenogle, Wendy Kreis and Alex Straatmann. The time capsule will be buried inside a wall that was once an old closet in the Whittier building.

The Whittier building is Kearney’s oldest school building in use. The original Whittier building, built in 1880, burnt down and was rebuilt in the same location in 1920.

“It seemed appropriate to honor our past by placing the time capsule in our oldest school," said Mundorf.