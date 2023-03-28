KEARNEY — Bright Futures Preschool invites the community to celebrate the Week of the Young Child April 3-7.

This week celebrates early learning, young children, their teachers and families. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to recognize the importance of early childhood programs and services.

“We hope that our community of families with young children, will come to these activities and learn what services are available and have some creative fun,” said Megan Schmidt, principal at Bright Futures.

Bright Futures will be at the Hilltop Mall from 5-7 p.m. April 4. There will be food, games, prizes and several tables with community resources for families to learn about.

Kindergarten Transition Night will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 6 at Bright Futures Preschool, 1511 Fifth Ave. This is an evening for parents to talk to Kearney Public Schools professionals including kindergarten teachers, counselors, specialists, Bearcat Diner, principals, nurses, enrollment and others. Register for Kindergarten Parent Night at www.kearneypublicschools.org/parentnight.

“Today we know more about the importance of a child’s earliest years in shaping their learning and development,” said Schmidt. “The needs of our youngest children are more pressing than ever, and this week is a great time to commit ourselves to every child experiencing a positive, educational environment that promotes early learning and success in school.”

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world's largest early childhood education association. NAEYC first established the Week of the Young Child in 1971. For more information, go to www.naeyc.org.