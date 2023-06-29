KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has announced the development of an initiative, the Making Space for Innovative Thinking Resources project.

Spearheaded by elementary school principals and teachers, the MSITR project aims to provide new opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) exploration to 2,739 Kearney Public School students in grades K-5.

“Research has shown that schools that incorporate monthly STEM activities observe increased student engagement in math and science, along with a significant reduction in disciplinary challenges,” said Tracy Schall, Glenwood principal. “Recognizing this, the KPS elementary principals have initiated the MSITR project to enhance STEM opportunities in classrooms and stimulate student interest in these subjects.”

KPS received grants from the Eaton Corp., the Bayer Fund, Kearney KENO and another donor for $43,000. This funding was utilized to purchase sets of mobile STEM carts, with 10 carts allocated to grades K-2 and the remaining 10 carts for grades 3-5.

Each school will receive two STEM carts to facilitate math and science improvement, behavior management, and the exploration and development of STEM skills and interests among students.

The STEM carts are equipped with a wide range of STEM materials and equipment aligned with the seven Nebraska Career Clusters, including Skilled and Technical Trades and Entrepreneurship.

Teachers will have the option to reserve a cart for classroom activities or allow individual students to access the carts for personal projects of interest. “At the end of each semester, our schools will rotate the carts among each other,” said Schall. "Since the carts contain different activities, they will give our students access to a variety of STEM activities each semester.”

Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent, said the implementation of MSITR Stem Carts will provide valuable enhancements to students' education, enabling them to explore their interests in STEM subjects.

“By fostering engagement and curiosity, this project will equip students with essential STEM skills. Business and industry regularly report to educators that they are looking for students who can examine problems, develop and test solutions, and adjust their effort throughout the process in a collaborative effort with colleagues. STEM programs and projects allow for the development of these skills,” Mundorf said.

Mundorf invites community members, organizations and businesses to contribute to the MSITR project and join in the KPS mission to improve academic and behavioral outcomes for Kearney's elementary students.

“Together, we can inspire the next generation of innovators and problem solvers,” Mundorf said.