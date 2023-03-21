KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools launched the Student Assistance Program today (Tuesday).

Called SAP, the counseling service for middle school and high school students can be accessed by phone, app or website.

“The Student Assistance Program is one of the most exciting tools we’ve been able to offer to our students in need over the past several years," said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf. "This program will offer students mental health support when they need it, anytime, day or night, 365 days a year."

Mundorf said there is no cost to families for students in grades 6-12 to access the services. Students need to get parental consent forms signed, and then they can begin accessing mental health support through SAP.

“We know we have outstanding mental health support with our counselors and social workers during the school day. And we also know we have many excellent therapists in our area who can support students," Mundorf said. "However, accessing these additional supports can be challenging, with many therapists booked with appointments for months out. Our students often need support during times when traditional counseling offices are closed."

SAP will immediately help students when they need it, and it will help bridge the gap of time needed to find a local therapist to support them, according to the KPS press release announcing SAP.

Learn more For additional information, access the Kearney Public Schools website: kearneypublicschools.org/studentassistanceprogram.

KPS will receive utilization statistics on the number of people using the service, but no personal, identifying information will be disclosed. No one at KPS will know the names of students who have called.

"We hope students who need this kind of service will take advantage of the opportunity,” said Dan Endorf, KPS director of student services and safety.

SAP can support a wide range of school and personal issues, according to KPS. Some examples include dealing with test anxiety, managing stress, a breakup, grief and self-esteem issues.

“A key piece of the program is that students can call or text at any time of day or night with parental permission," Endorf said.

SAP requires parent permission to access services. The district sent a packet of information home with students from KHS, Horizon and Sunrise middle schools as well as the Hanny Arram Center for Success today. Parents must sign the forms and have their students return them to the school secretary to become eligible for SAP.

“We sincerely hope this program provides mental health support for our students facing issues," Mundorf said. "KPS is committed to supporting our students and families when they are in crisis. SAP will be another opportunity for us to provide needed support."

Mundorf said it took a great amount of work to launch the program.

"I want to especially commend our counselors and social workers, Dan Endorf and Tori Stofferson, who have brought this idea to fruition. It takes all hands on deck to support our students, and we are committed to these efforts,” Mundorf said.