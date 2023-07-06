KEARNEY — Summer does not bring a break for many Kearney Public Schools employees, including the enrollment office.

This week KPS shed light on the efforts of the enrollment office, which works year-round to ensure the district operates smoothly.

One of the crucial functions during the summer is rigorous state reporting, wherein accurate student data must be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Education by June 30.

The data helps to determine state funding for the district, said KPS Enrollment Officer Sarah Larsen. “I must underscore the significance of precision and attention to detail that this report requires. Mistaking one student could cost the district more than $11,000.”

Throughout the summer, the enrollment office experiences a high level of activity. Larsen is responsible for enrolling new students who will be joining the district in the upcoming school year. “Surprisingly, around 200 students typically enroll during this period, emphasizing the steady influx of new students to the Kearney community," Larsen said.

"Additionally, the enrollment of new kindergarteners continues throughout the summer. The 2023-24 kindergarten class is estimated to be around 400 students,” Larsen said.

Ensuring correct student placement is another critical aspect of the enrollment office's responsibilities. KPS carefully tracks students moving between schools within the district and processes any transfer requests that may arise.

This approach helps maintain consistency and coherence within the student body. The enrollment office also actively manages the records of students leaving the KPS system. By facilitating the smooth transfer of records, the office guarantees that students' academic histories are accurately conveyed to their new educational institutions, fostering continuity in their educational journey.

“KPS is a top-notch educational institution. We have hundreds of students transfer into our schools for the quality education they can receive,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS superintendent. “I encourage families who have not yet registered to visit our enrollment office soon.”

KPS has a limited number of students who can enroll in each class/school, so it is important for families to register early.

Kearney Public Schools takes immense pride in the unwavering dedication and commitment displayed by its employees year-round. From the tireless work of the administration office to the invaluable support provided by school secretaries, administrators, facilities crews and diner staff, every individual contributes to the overall success and efficiency of the district.