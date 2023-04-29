KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools' Celebration of Excellence event will honor KPS retirees, as well as employees who have served for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years.

The event was held Thursday evening at the Kearney Holiday Inn and is sponsored by Allo Communications, B|D Construction, CHI Good Samaritan Health Systems, Family Practice & Associates, First National Bank of Omaha, Perry Guthery Haase & Gessford PC LLO, Sampson Construction Company and Wilkins A|D|P.

In addition, the event will recognize individuals who have been awarded the KPS Foundation Outstanding Educator, Outstanding Retired Educator and Outstanding Support Staff, as well as the KHS Distinguished Graduate.

“It is the highlight of our school year to recognize our remarkable staff for their hard work and dedication to our school district and to our students,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “These individuals play a critical role in shaping the future of the students they work with, and it's important to recognize their efforts and contributions. It takes many excellent people to form a quality public school system, and we are excited to again recognize the very best our organization has to offer.

KPS Foundation Director Lisa Reese Parish commented, “The KPS Foundation is proud to present the Annual Awards of Excellence at this event. The individuals nominated and selected for these awards are inspiring students to achieve their dreams.”

The Distinguished KHS Graduate is Dr. William Clark.

William Clarke has distinguished himself in many ways in the field of medicine at Johns Hopkins. He has demonstrated superb skills by focusing on the development of drug analysis, clinical mass spectrometry and devices for point-of-care testing. He is currently involved in qualitative screening for antiretroviral drugs and substances of abuse in HIV-prevention trials.

Clark has authored or co-authored over 150 peer-reviewed manuscripts or book chapters. He is the co-editor of the textbook, "Contemporary Practice in Clinical Chemistry," and he is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Practical Laboratory Medicine. In the past year, he has led research and studies into safeguarding immunocompromised patients from the COVID-19 virus. His impact on the health of the nation makes us truly proud to name him the 2023 KHS Distinguished Graduate.

The Outstanding Retiree is Kathy Gifford.

Gifford retired from teaching in 2014 but she has never retired from education. Following her retirement, she was elected to the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education, where she has served as president during the COVID-19 pandemic, chair of the Superintendent Search Committee, member of the Board Negotiations Committee and more. She continues to support the programs she once sponsored as a teacher, such as FCCLA and FBLA.

Gifford is a committed supporter of KHS Career Education. She is a strong advocate of the Kearney Public Schools Foundation and served as a board member for three years. Gifford gives hundreds of hours a year to support education in Kearney.

The Outstanding Support Staff Awards went to Lisa Cline, Jeanne Lightle and Denise Valentine.

Lisa Cline arrives at 5 a.m. at KHS to coordinate substitutes needed for the day and always puts the students first. Her dedication over the last 22 years led her to the critical role she plays at KHS. Despite heavy demands, Cline is always friendly and outgoing to students, teachers and visitors.

Jeanne Lightle maintains permanent student records at KHS, including registrations, grades and transcripts. She is instrumental in ceremonies such as Honors Night and graduation and maintains a sense of professionalism and calm. As the face of the counselors’ office, she is kind to everyone, even in difficult situations.

Denise Valentine is the Facilities Department secretary, and she coordinates the incoming and outgoing deliveries made through the district warehouse, manages over 3,500 facility-use requests through SchoolDude, and gives a warm welcome to every visitor and caller of the facilities department. Valentine is always willing to go above and beyond to help with whatever is asked of her. Her contributions to the success of the district are widely recognized.

The Outstanding Educator Awards went to Jenn DeBord, Haley Gallas and Vicki Maupin.

In the fall 2021, Gallas took a leap of faith and transferred from KHS to the Hanny Arram Center for Success. Gallas not only administers one of the largest special education caseloads in KPS, but she also serves as a career coordinator and school counselor at Hanny Arram Center for Success. She recognized the need students have to connect with potential employers and plan for post-high school opportunities and has stepped up even though she does not hold the title of a counselor. Her calm demeanor and genuine caring for the students allow them to trust that she will be focused on solutions rather than problems.

Jenn DeBord’s commitment to students at Horizon Middle School is a lifeline to many students and parents. As a special education teacher, her impact is measured in the sense of belonging and happiness her students have for the school day. Parents feel a sense of calm when they know she is advocating for their child. Her nominator emphasized that “for many students, she is a lifeline and hope for the future.”

Vicki Maupin has fully devoted her time and energy to teaching and guiding each of her students. Even through personal loss, she gave her full attention to helping students learn and be better musicians and to making music class fun. She never ceases to show endless compassion and concern for all of her students.

“Through some challenging times, these teachers and staff members never give up on our students,” Reese Parish continued. “Every day, they strive to bring out the best in Kearney Public Schools students. Dr. Clarke is an extraordinary example of what students can accomplish when our teachers connect with their students and encourage excellence.”

Honored Retirees include Vicki Maupin, seven years; Shane Beisheim, 14 years; Ray Still, 14 years; Diane Small, 19 years; Peggy Longmore, 20 years; Cherry Zimmerman, 20.5 years; Mary Fruhling, 21 years; Brian Hagan, 25 years; Barb Mayo, 25 years; Lynette Womeldorf, 26 years; Larry Pazdernik, 27 years; Cheryl Popple, 28 years; Ray Dietz, 30 years; Eric Kitzelman, 32 years; Tami Eatherton Anderson, 36 years; and Dianne Lamb, 50 years.

“The retirement of Dianne Lamb, the executive secretary to the superintendent who has served for 50 years, is a significant loss for KPS and deserves a special mention of recognition. Dianne has worked with 10 different superintendents and has been a bedrock of knowledge and support for these leaders in board policy, safety and security, board meeting organization, and district communications. Her deep knowledge of the district's history and operations will be difficult to replace. It is important to recognize her dedication and contributions to the school district and to wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement,” said Mundorf. "Furthermore, the retirement of experienced staff members can leave a significant gap in the school district. Their years of experience and knowledge are invaluable. KPS is recognizing the contributions of our retirees and wishes them well in their future endeavors."

35-year Honoree

Tami Frye, Karen Fusby, Paige Garringer, Pat McFadden

30-year Honorees

Kim Humphrey, Anne Little

25-year Honorees

Maria Beucke, Kris Grassmeyer, Michelle Mosley, Chris Pocock, Mitch Sanny, Tracy Wilson

20-year Honorees

Mandy Farber, Travis Flies, Karmen Grant, Melissa Hatcher, Trena Miller, Sylvia Mishou, Jana Piper, Mark Whitacre

15-year Honorees

Stacy Bean, Ranee Borowski, Arthur Bralick, Deborah Bridge, Andrew Chadek, Amy Denny, Clint Edwards, Leah Fleischman, Marni Garringer, Angela Haussler, Michalle Havranek, Carol Kreutzer, Randi Kuhn, Lori McArthur, Clayton Moyer, Nicole Peterson, Sarah Plonkey, Mary Roesler, Teresa Schnoor, Kerstin Schroeder, Crystal Staley, Jennifer Szymanski, Nicolle Williams, David Zimmer

10-year Honorees

Megan Buerer, Jennifer Buse, Tami Buss, Kimberly Clark, Alyssa Clay, Brooke Cooper, Richard Eastman, Jared Gregg, Kyle Heilbrun, Cynthia Kelly, Allison Kleidosty, Jennifer Knipping, Pete Kropp, Joy Kruger, Marissa Kruse, Sara Langan, Paige Liess, Andrea Loya-Perez, Pamela Luke, Doris McMullen, Ashley Mostek, Patrick Nebesniak, Cherish Ohlman, Lerrin Rowe, Gerard Schiltz, Lynn Stewart, Jennifer Voichoski, Melinda Vollmer, Emily Watts, Tiffany Wernke, Greg Yochum