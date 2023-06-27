KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Transportation Department is busy preparing for its upcoming initiatives for the summer and the 2023-24 school year. The KPS Director of Transportation, Dr. Jason Sutton, said the department's goal is to provide safe and efficient services to KPS students and families.
Programs include:
- Migrant transportation: The Transportation Department will be offering two daily routes to and from Kenwood and Bright Futures. The routes operate at 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Special education: Five daily routes will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. to ensure students can attend and benefit from essential educational services.
- KCLC summer trips: Approximately 80 summer activity trips are organized by the Kearney Community Learning Center and will be supported by transportation services.
- Athletics and extracurriculars: The Transportation Department will prepare vans and SUVs for KPS athletics and extracurricular activities.
- Inspections and maintenance: During the summer, routine inspections, maintenance, cleaning and sanitizing will be conducted on approximately 75 vehicles and trailers.
- Professional development: Full-time employees will attend the Nebraska Transportation Conference in Kearney. To prepare for the school year, professional development materials will be prepared for back-to-school meetings.
- Registration for 2023-24: The Transportation Department will review and organize student applications to determine eligibility for ridership and create approximately 40 daily routes using our routing software, SmartTag. After the routes are created and students assigned, the department creates bus passes and communicates bus stop information to approximately 300 KPS families.
Families can register and find additional information on our website: kearneypublicschools.org/transportation.