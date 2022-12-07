Kearney Public Library's December pub quiz taps knowledge of 'Doctor Who'

KEARNEY — “Through Space and Time: A 'Doctor Who' Quiz” is the theme for December's Kearney Public Library Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal.

The quiz will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The quiz will cover trivia from Doctors 9-13 (six questions per Doctor). Bonus questions will include trivia from Doctors 1-8 (one question per Doctor) and two general trivia questions.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

This month’s free question is: In the "Doctor Who" episode "Rose," what is the name of the enemy that the Ninth Doctor and Rose face in the basement of the department store?

Registration is required by emailing Circulation Librarian James Tidei at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of six per team). Please call Tidei at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.