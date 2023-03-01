KEARNEY – Kearney Public Library will offer a class on the Reference Solutions online tool via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Reference Solutions offers a wide variety of data used often by businesses, entrepreneurs, students, researchers and job hunters. Learn about some of the use cases and the tools that can be used to provide you with the end results you need.

Visit www.kearneylib.org and click on “Events & Bookings” to register. The link to the Zoom class will be emailed to participants.

Data Axle Reference Solutions was created in 1998 under the name ReferenceUSA to provide libraries with the most up-to-date business and consumer data available. The product is used in libraries of all sizes throughout the United States.

Reference Solutions allows patrons to find jobs by job skills, location and industry, find business opportunities, locate companies, view historical market trends, track down addresses and phone numbers, and more.

Reference Solutions is available to library cardholders at no cost. For more information, call 308-233-3282 or email shaack@kearneygov.org.