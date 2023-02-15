KEARNEY – The theme is “Don’t Call Me Junior: An Indiana Jones Quiz" for this month's Kearney Public Library Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal.

The quiz will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The quiz will cover trivia from "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Temple of Doom" and "The Last Crusade."

Bonus questions will include trivia from "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and general trivia (10 questions). Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal.

Registration is required. To register, please email James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of 6 per team). Please call James at the library at 308-233-3277 for more information or questions.

This month’s free question is: In "Raiders of the Lost Ark," upon coming back from World War I, Indiana Jones was an understudy to Abner Ravenwood. At what university was he studying?