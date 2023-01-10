Kearney Public Library presentation to discuss comic books, heroes, WWII

KEARNEY – Join us for “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” presented by James Kimble at the Kearney Public Library.
Kimble's program will be noon-1 p.m. Jan. 12. The talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.
The United States was involved in dramatic, action-packed battles with Axis forces several years before the Japanese Navy attacked Pearl Harbor in late 1941. These battles, which continued throughout the war period, played out in the pages of countless comic books.
Nearly every issue featured superheroes, GIs and regular civilians struggling to fight treacherous Axis villains. They quickly became a staple of wartime culture. Children, adults and even soldiers on the front lines created a huge fan base for such stories.
This colorful and controversial cartoon war is an often-forgotten chapter in American history.
People are also reading…
Kimble is an associate professor in the Department of Communication and the Arts at Seton Hall University. He is the author of numerous books, including “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II,” which was the 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection. He is the co-producer of "Scrappers: How the Heartland Won World War II," a feature documentary on the 1942 scrap drives.
Kimble's program is free and open to the public. Audience members are invited to bring lunch and learn. The presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Kearney Public Library as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…
I suppose you never feel more humbled than after receiving a second chance at life. Roger Petersen opened up to describe his seven-year journe…
Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …
I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…
Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…