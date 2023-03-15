KEARNEY – Kearney Public Library now offers library card holders free online access to Newspapers.com Library Edition.

Newspapers.com Library Edition provides online access to nearly 20,000 historical newspapers. It offers full-page images with searchable full text for millions of pages of newspapers dating from the early 1700s into the early 2000s. It includes full runs and portions of runs of known, regional and state titles to small local newspapers in the United States and other countries.

This tool is extremely valuable to researchers, historians, genealogists, educators and students. With ongoing updates and new content continually being added, there’s always more to be discovered.

Newspapers.com Library Edition is distributed exclusively by ProQuest into library markets worldwide.

This resource is available to library cardholders at no cost. For more information stop by the library at 2020 First Ave., or call 308-233-3256, or email shaack@kearneygov.org.