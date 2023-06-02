KEARNEY — Giving blood is one of the easiest ways to make a life-saving difference. Save the lives of up to three people with your donation.

Kearney Public Library is hosting its annual Read & Bleed blood drive on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive is for ages 17+ or 16 years with a signed Red Cross parental/guardian consent form. Walk-ins are welcome.

Please call Sarah at 308-233-3256 or email shaack@kearneygov.org to schedule your donation appointment.

Edible Book Fest

KEARNEY — What is an edible book? It's something edible and book related.

Registration forms with all the details of Kearney Public Library's upcoming Edible Book Fest can be found at the library, on the bookmobile or online. Registration is required by noon on June 26. The event itself will be held on June 28.

Not interested in entering? Please participate by voting for People’s Choice during the public viewing on June 28 from 1:30-2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

Park photos contest

KEARNEY — Celebrate Kearney’s parks! Send Kearney Public Library your best photo of your favorite place in your favorite park. Be creative! One submission per patron. Please ensure that any person photographed has given their permission before the entry is submitted. Entries may be submitted through June 30.

Email photos to shaack@kearneygov.org in JPG format with the subject line “Park Pictures.”

Please include the entrant’s first and last name, phone number, email address and age category (Youth 5-11, Teen 12-18, Adult 19+). Photos should be submitted under the photographer’s age, not the subject in the photo.

Entries will be displayed at the library.

Public voting for the People’s Choice award will take place in the library from July 5-16. Winners will receive Buffalo Bucks.

For more information, call 308-233-3282 or visit www.kearneylib.org.