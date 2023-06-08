KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library now offers library card holders free online access to the automotive repair database ChiltonLibrary.

ChiltonLibrary is an authoritative vehicle database trusted by automotive enthusiasts and professionals for over 100 years. No other source has the vehicle maintenance, repair and technical service bulletins patrons need for most years, makes and models.

ChiltonLibrary provides access to repair, maintenance and service information on most cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today. This resource offers detailed content to simplify even the most complicated tasks.

The continually updated resource offers vehicle manual and diagnostic information, including the following features:

• Out-of-the-library mobile access whenever and wherever users need it.

• Factory-tested service, repair and replacement information from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

• VIN Decoder, which allows a user to submit their vehicle identification number (VIN) and gather valuable information for a car, truck, van or SUV.

• More than 2,500 easy-to-access videos and animations, organized by vehicle systems and subject matter.

• Diagnostic and troubleshooting information.

• Wiring and vacuum diagrams and detailed schematics.

• Warranty and Chilton Labor Estimating Tool for common vehicle repair procedures.

• Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) technician test-prep quizzes to assess a user’s technical knowledge.

This resource is available from Gale, part of Cengage Group, which partners with librarians and educators around the world to connect learners to essential content through user-friendly technology.

This resource is available to library cardholders at no cost. For more information, stop by the library at 2020 First Ave., call 308-233-3256 or email shaack@kearneygov.org.