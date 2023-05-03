KEARNEY — A Kearney psychiatrist has taken a plea bargain after being charged with misdemeanor sexual assault.

Reynaldo A. de los Angeles, 77, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault without consent and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. In exchange for his plea, the sexual assault charge was amended to disturbing the peace, and the drug charge was dropped.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Sentencing for de los Angeles will be June 15 in Buffalo County Court.

In December, de los Angeles was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 364 days in jail for misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault without consent in a separate incident. He began his jail sentence Jan. 2 at the Buffalo County Jail, and he was ordered to register as a sex offender.