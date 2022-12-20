Kearney provides Christmas tree drop-off sites

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney is again offering four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 13 for the disposal of live Christmas trees.
Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree.
The following sites will be used:
• Apollo Park: Seventh Ave. between 33rd and 35th streets;
• Centennial Park: 11th Street and Seventh Avenue;
• Harvey Park: 42nd Street and Avenue N; and,
• Nina Hammer Park: 13th Street and Avenue K.