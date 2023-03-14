KEARNEY – Several months ago when Nebraska Public Power District rolled out plans for a large new powerline to encircle the north side of Kearney, more than 100 people turned out to hear the plans.

Monday evening the crowd was just 40 people, and most of them had no questions or expressed no opposition to what NPPD has labeled the Kearney Power Project.

One person who earlier was apprehensive about the 115 kV transmission line was Tom McCarty, who occupies one of the 28 homes in the Clearview Subdivision one-half mile north of the Menards store on north Second Avenue.

Early route diagrams appeared to place the transmission line in McCarty’s backyard, but the diagrams Monday night showing the final preferred route placed the powerline about 200 feet from McCarty’s property.

“That’s good news,” McCarty said.

Only three other comments and questions were submitted Monday as NPPD conducted its third open house for property owners who might be affected by the route.

Part of Monday’s meeting was devoted to a public hearing in which a court stenographer recorded the proceedings.

One person complained about the amount of compensation NPPD likely will pay for easements.

“Be a good neighbor to us,” said Keith Stafford. “We hold the deed to the land, but we’re losing the ability to use it.”

NPPD will pay property owners 80% of the appraised value of land for easements and $100 per powerline pole.

During the public hearing, another person wondered why the preferred route doesn’t take a more direct route along 39th Street rather than jogging in different directions.

Dan Black, the HDR engineer who NPPD hired to lead the Power Project team, said Kearney residents who responded to a survey stated the priority for the powerline route should be avoiding residential areas. Number 2 priority is avoiding impacts to agriculture followed by avoiding schools as No.3.

The $12 million powerline will create a more resilient and reliable power grid, according to NPPD engineers. The line will connect the Tower Substation at 30th Avenue and 39th Street on the west side of Kearney with the Tech oNE Substation near 56th Street and Antelope Avenue on the east side of Kearney.

Next step for NPPD planners will be to confirm that their final preferred route is the one they'll settle on for the Power Project. Thirty days after settling on the best route, NPPD will dispatch a right of way crew to obtain easements to build and maintain the new transmission line.

The line will hang from 80-foot-tall wood poles in agricultural areas and from 100-foot-tall steel poles in more populated places. Construction will be complete, and the line will be energized, in summer 2025.