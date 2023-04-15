KEARNEY — In Dec. 2022, the Kearney Police Department announced the implementation of a public safety program designed to aid police in quickly locating at risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering.

The program was made possible thanks to a generous donation from Daniel Young and the Julia Rose Foundation of Lincoln for equipment, training and startup costs.

Project LifeSaver is a community-based, public safety, nonprofit organization that provides law enforcement, fire/rescue and caregivers with a program designed to protect and locate at-risk members of the community such as those with Autism or Alzheimer’s. Project LifeSaver is a completely voluntary program. Project LifeSaver is recognized internationally as a proven and effective method of “bringing loved ones home”.

Through proven technology and specially trained teams, citizens enrolled in the program are equipped with a radio frequency transmitter to be worn on the wrist or ankle at all times. If an enrolled member goes missing, the caregiver will notify Kearney Police or Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Project LifeSaver team will respond with specialized receivers to help locate the person reducing search time from hours, potentially days, to minutes.

Additional information and how a member of the community can enroll in the program is available by visiting the City of Kearney Police Department website at the Project Lifesaver tab or by contacting the KPD Project Lifesaver Coordinator, Lieutenant Derek Luke at 308-233-5256.

For more information on Project LifeSaver, visit projectlifesaver.org.