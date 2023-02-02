KEARNEY – The Kearney Police Department is proud to present a free, interactive and hands-on course designed to provide teens with a chance to learn about the day-to-day duties of a Kearney Police Officer.

The purpose of the academy is to increase understanding of law enforcement by our community youth and to educate them in the everyday activities that a Kearney Police Officer has to perform.

This will be a five-week academy; classes will be held every Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. June 1-29. Presentations will include basic police duties, road patrol techniques, crime scene investigations, emergency service unit, K-9 call outs, and drug and alcohol investigations.

Applications will be accepted from March 1 through April 30. The academy is available to high school students, ages 14-18. Applications may be picked up at the Kearney Law Enforcement Center, Kearney High School, Kearney Catholic or on the city of Kearney website under the Police Department tab. Applications can be returned to the Kearney Police Department, 2025 A Avenue, or emailed to Officer Nate Dennis.

For more information, contact Kearney Police Officer Nate Dennis, ndennis@kearneygov.org.