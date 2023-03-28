KEARNEY — Kearney Police Department will join law enforcement agencies nationwide April 3-9 to remind drivers about the dangers and consequences of texting and distracted driving.

This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." high-visibility enforcement effort.

Kearney Police Department and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so.

If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:

• If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

• Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

• Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. No text or post is worth ruining someone’s day – or taking a life. Remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

Kearney Police Department’s participation in this campaign is funded through a grant.