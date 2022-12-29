Kearney Police Department issues scam alert

KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives.
The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text messages and emails to their victims.
The voice on the phone call is typically the voice of someone with a foreign accent telling their victim that they have family members at gun point and if the victim wants to see their family alive they need to stay on the phone and go to a local area business or send money through various methods.
The texts and emails say similar things. The scammer is very serious sounding and demands that the victim follows specific instructions.
Similar scams have involved telling the victim that their family is in the hospital or jail and needs money to get out.
If you receive anything similar to this, do not give any money or personal information about yourself or anyone else to these scammers. These scams can be reported to KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office by calling 308-237-2104.
