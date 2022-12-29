Kearney Police Department issues scam alert

Wanda Wallman, M: 816-286-6300, home.solutions2007@yahoo.com, https://www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Want hard to find property along the river? Depending on the flow of the river, this is SOMETIMES RIVER FRONT & SOMETIMES RIVER VIEW, which it is right now. Please consult agent for details. Home is just as wonderful! Must see to really appreciate the layout & functionality & overall beauty. Difficult to capture the beauty of this home & the view, in photos. You'll be pleasantly surprised with the floor plan. The multi-level layout is very unique. Only a few steps up from main level to the dining/living room, office (which can be 6th bedroom) & master suite. Kitchen, hearth room, laundry & main bath w/ walk-in shower are on entry level. Vaulted ceiling, cabinetry galore includes 4 door pantry & slide outs! Partially below grade lower level has walk-out door & 4 large bright bedrooms. Basement is down another level, with pantry, much storage & plumbed for 4th bath. GEOTHERMAL heatpump so ec

