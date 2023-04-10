KEARNEY — Kearney Police Department officers received a report of a shooting at 8:54 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Avenue M.

According to a press release from KPD, the victim was a 37-year-old male from Kearney who was transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates there may be multiple witnesses with knowledge of the incident. The case is still in the early stages of investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.