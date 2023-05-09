KEARNEY — During this year’s national Click It or Ticket campaign, Kearney Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across the country in providing extra patrol and raising awareness on the importance of buckling up.

This selective enforcement campaign will run from May 15-June 4. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2019.

In that same year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

As always, the Kearney Police Department is requesting that you wear your seatbelt and use age appropriate car seats for children.

KPD's participation in Click It or Ticket is sponsored by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.